Charges laid after assault at West Kelowna restaurant: RCMP

An Okanagan man is facing charges following an investigation into an assault at a local restaurant, say West Kelowna RCMP.

The incident happened on Sunday, with the suspect allegedly committed an unprovoked assault on a restaurant patron.

RCMP say the suspect also damaged some of the patron’s property, though it wasn’t clear what was damaged.

“After an investigation which included interviewing multiple witnesses and reviewing (closed-circuit TV) footage, West Kelowna RCMP members on patrol recognized the suspect and made an arrest on March 31,” said police.

The suspect, who police identified as Dallas Morin, 36, was held in custody for a Friday court date.

“The RCMP are happy to see a person identified as the suspect through the strong efforts of the investigative team with the cooperation of members of the public for this seemingly unprovoked attack,” said Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon.

Court documents show that Morin has been charged with assault and mischief ($5,000 or under). Morin’s next court date is April 7 in Kelowna.

