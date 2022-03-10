Man, woman arrested one week after late-night armed robbery in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna RCMP say a man and a woman were arrested following an armed robbery last week.

According to police, a business along the 11000 block of Stevens Road was robbed on Thursday, March 3 at 11 p.m.

RCMP say a male suspect entered the store at closing, then brandished a firearm and threatened two employees. After robbing the business, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

Following the robbery, police say a search warrant was executed at a hotel along the 1500 block of Highway 33 in Kelowna on March 10.

The RCMP’s Target Team and the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team were involved in the search warrant, which saw a man and a woman arrested without incident.

Police say charges have been submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration, and that anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

