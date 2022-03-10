Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, woman arrested one week after late-night armed robbery in West Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 8:59 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Following the robbery, police say a search warrant was executed at a hotel along the 1500 block of Highway 33 in Kelowna on March 10. Global News / File

West Kelowna RCMP say a man and a woman were arrested following an armed robbery last week.

According to police, a business along the 11000 block of Stevens Road was robbed on Thursday, March 3 at 11 p.m.

RCMP say a male suspect entered the store at closing, then brandished a firearm and threatened two employees. After robbing the business, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

Read more: Attempted murder charge laid against Kelowna car jacking suspect

Following the robbery, police say a search warrant was executed at a hotel along the 1500 block of Highway 33 in Kelowna on March 10.

Trending Stories

The RCMP’s Target Team and the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team were involved in the search warrant, which saw a man and a woman arrested without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say charges have been submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration, and that anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Dash cam footage captures major police response to Highway 97 in West Kelowna' Dash cam footage captures major police response to Highway 97 in West Kelowna
Dash cam footage captures major police response to Highway 97 in West Kelowna
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagWest Kelowna tagArmed Robbery tagKelowna RCMP tagWest Kelowna RCMP tagKelowna search warrant tagarmed robbery suspects arrested tagWest Kelowna armed robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers