Metro Vancouver commuters warned about card skimmers at Canada Line stations

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver commuters are being warned to keep an eye out for credit and debit card skimmers, after several were discovered on Compass vending machines at Canada Line stations.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said the skimmers — a tool fraudsters use to surreptitiously steal payment card and pin information — were discovered by Canada Line technicians.

Read more: Transit police search for suspect in Canada Line card skimmers

Police said Friday that the skimmers were being put through forensic analysis. It wasn’t clear yet if any transit rider’ cards have been compromised.

However, they said anyone who used their cards at the following stations at the times listed below should contact their financial institution to make sure.

Marine Drive Station on Thursday, March 24, between 6:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Vancouver City Centre Station on Thursday, March 31, between 5:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

YVR Airport Station between 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 and 08:00 a.m. on Friday, April 1

Police also released photos of the skimmers, and asked the public to be on the lookout for them. Anyone who believes they’ve located one is asked not to touch it and to report it to a station attendant or transit police.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen An un-altered Compass vending machine (left) compared to a machine that fraudsters have altered with a card skimmer (right). Metro Vancouver Transit Police

A compass vending machine that has not been tampered with has a black camera above the PIN pad.

On a machine that has been altered with a skimmer, the black camera is covered but there is a hole for for a pinhole camera.

Police said the material used to cover the camera may also be visibly peeling or have signs of glue or tape.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604-515-8300 or by text at 87-77-77.