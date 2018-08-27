Transit police search for suspect in Canada Line card skimmers

Transit police are looking to identify a suspect who placed credit and debit card skimmers at Canada Line stations.

Back in July, officers revealed the devices had been placed on three Compass Card vending machines — two at the Vancouver International Airport station and another at Vancouver City Centre station.

The suspect is described as six-foot-one inch to six-foot-two, with a thin build and medium brown hair. He was wearing slim-fitting pants, pointed dress shoes, and a navy blue blazer.

Card skimming involves criminals installing a small device into a machine, like ATMs, that can capture and store all the details from the card’s magnetic stripe.

Transit police said the skimmers were seized before the suspect returned to retrieve any card data. They also said they have not received any complaints from customers about compromised credit or debit cards due to the skimmers.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Transit police at 604-516-7419 or text them using code 87.77.77.

— With files from Michelle Morton