Health

Ontario monitoring long-term care situation as COVID-19 cases rise, minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2022 1:08 pm
Paul Calandra attends Question Period at the Queens Park Legislature, in Toronto on Monday, November 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Paul Calandra attends Question Period at the Queens Park Legislature, in Toronto on Monday, November 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario’s long-term care minister says the province is monitoring the situation in long-term care homes as COVID-19 cases rise and 10 per cent of homes report outbreaks.

Paul Calandra says the province expected cases to increase when Ontario lifted most public health measures, but noted that rules like mandatory masks still remain in long-term care.

Read more: Ontario ‘staying the course’ on lifting COVID-19 mask mandate, health minister says

He says people in Ontario had to move on and live with COVID-19, including residents in long-term care who last month saw restrictions on visits and other social activities loosen.

The province also recently removed virtually all general public health measures like mandatory masks in most public spaces, crowd capacity limits and proof-of-vaccination rules.

Read more: Ontario to build new, 384-bed long-term care home at North York General Hospital

Cases and hospitalizations are now ticking upwards again, including in long-term care homes, but the province’s health minister has said the government isn’t considering bringing in new measures.

Calandra says vaccinations have made long-term care safer and the province will keep providing resources to protect residents.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
