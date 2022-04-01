Ontario to build new, 384-bed long-term care home at North York General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto is getting a new 384-bed long-term care (LTC) home at the North York General Hospital.

In a press release Friday, the provincial government said North York General Hospital is proposing to locate the “state-of-the-art” long-term care home on hospital property.

According to the ministry of long-term care, the home will be licensed to and operated by North York General Hospital.

“It will be part of a campus of care which integrates the home into the broader health care system and helps ensure residents have access to the care they need,” the release reads. “The home has also proposed to offer specialized behavioral support and convalescent care services.”

The release said the home will include 192 new beds and 160 upgraded beds which are currently located in an LTC home in the hospital’s Senior’s Health Centre. Another 32 beds will come from the LTC home’s current location, and are being funded by the hospital.

“Each new bed means more people can receive the care they need near their loved ones,” the release said. “Each redeveloped bed means that those already receiving care will be able to move into a brand-new home.”

According to the provincial government, construction is expected to start in spring 2024 and will be completed by the summer of 2026.

Ontario’s Minister of Long-Term Care Paul Calandra said the provincial government “has a plan to fix long term care.”

“And a key part of that plan is building modern, safe, and comfortable homes for our seniors,” he said in a statement. “When this home in Toronto is completed, 384 residents will have a new place to call home, near their family and friends.”

Bert Clark, chair of North York General Hospital’s board of governors said the new home will be “one of the largest in Toronto and designed based on learning from the COVID-19 crisis.”

“Our goal is to create an environment that any of us would want our parents and loved ones to live in should they need this level of support,” he said in a statement.