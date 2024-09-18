Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Person dead after being pulled from high-rise apartment fire in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 18, 2024 10:40 am
1 min read
Image from the scene of a fatal fire in Toronto's northeast end on Sept. 17, 2024. View image in full screen
Image from the scene of a fatal fire in Toronto's northeast end on Sept. 17, 2024. Max Trotta / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Fire Services says one person has died after being pulled from a highrise residential fire at an apartment building in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

Fire officials said the fire broke out at around 8:30 p.m. at a building on Bridletowne Circle near Warden and Finch avenues.

They said there was heavy smoke on the ninth floor of a 23-storey highrise. One person was found inside a unit.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto fire said.

“Our sincere condolences go out to all affected,” Toronto fire said, adding they are investigating the cause, origin and circumstances in collaboration with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Toronto police.

Trending Now

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices