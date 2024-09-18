Person dead after being pulled from high-rise apartment fire in Scarborough

See more sharing options

Toronto Fire Services says one person has died after being pulled from a highrise residential fire at an apartment building in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

Fire officials said the fire broke out at around 8:30 p.m. at a building on Bridletowne Circle near Warden and Finch avenues.

They said there was heavy smoke on the ninth floor of a 23-storey highrise. One person was found inside a unit.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto fire said.

“Our sincere condolences go out to all affected,” Toronto fire said, adding they are investigating the cause, origin and circumstances in collaboration with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Toronto police.

