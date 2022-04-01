Menu

Crime

Stolen vehicle flees from Peterborough police responding to business alarm call

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 11:08 am
Peterborough police say a vehicle fled from officers early Friday following an alarm call at a business. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a vehicle fled from officers early Friday following an alarm call at a business. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police say a pursuit of a vehicle was called off early Friday for safety reasons.

Around 1 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to an alarm call at a business in the area of Rink and Rubidge streets. Police say when officers arrived, they saw someone getting into a vehicle and fleeing the parking lot.

“Officers followed the vehicle but after a short distance called off the pursuit for safety reasons,” police stated.

Read more: Peterborough police seek minivan as part of investigation into catalytic converter thefts

Investigators returned to the business and discovered a door had been smashed and determined the vehicle involved in the pursuit had been stolen.

No details were provided on the vehicle’s description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

