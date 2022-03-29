Peterborough police seek minivan as part of investigation into catalytic converter thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police have released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a series of thefts of catalytic converters.

The Peterborough Police Service says the thefts occurred at three businesses between Feb. 22 and March 2. In each case, the catalytic converters were removed from vehicles at the business.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device made from a number of metals including platinum, palladium and cadmium. A number of police services have previously reported that the metals in the converters are often sold to scrap metal yards.

Police believe the suspects were operating a silver Dodge Caravan, with six-spoke rims and a small dent on the passenger side, above the tire.

In December 2021, city police reported the theft of eight catalytic converters from vehicles at a business on Lansdowne Street West.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.