Crime

Peterborough police seek minivan as part of investigation into catalytic converter thefts

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 10:38 am
Peterborough police are looking for this vehicle in connection to thefts of catalytic converters between Feb. 22 and March 2. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for this vehicle in connection to thefts of catalytic converters between Feb. 22 and March 2. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police have released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a series of thefts of catalytic converters.

The Peterborough Police Service says the thefts occurred at three businesses between Feb. 22 and March 2. In each case, the catalytic converters were removed from vehicles at the business.

Read more: Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at 2 Peterborough businesses: police

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device made from a number of metals including platinum, palladium and cadmium. A number of police services have previously reported that the metals in the converters are often sold to scrap metal yards.

Trending Stories

Police believe the suspects were operating a silver Dodge Caravan, with six-spoke rims and a small dent on the passenger side, above the tire.

Story continues below advertisement

In December 2021, city police reported the theft of eight catalytic converters from vehicles at a business on Lansdowne Street West.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'Catalytic converter thefts in the Kingston region' Catalytic converter thefts in the Kingston region
