Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Peterborough business lot: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 11:52 am
What a vehicle looks like when the catalytic converter has been stolen. View image in full screen
What a vehicle looks like when the catalytic converter has been stolen. Global News

Peterborough police are investigating a rash of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles at a business.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, between Nov. 10 and Dec. 13, suspect(s) have removed catalytic converters from eight vehicles on the lot of a business on Lansdowne Street West.

Read more: ‘Super frustrating’ — Catalytic converter stolen from B.C. charity’s truck for a second time

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device comprising a number of metals including platinum, palladium and cadmium. Police in other jurisdictions have previously reported that the metals are often sold to scrap metal yards.

Trending Stories

Police did not identify the business nor provide details on how the converters were removed from the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ask the Expert: Tips for protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter theft' Ask the Expert: Tips for protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter theft
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagVehicle Theft tagCatalytic converter tagCatalytic Converter Theft tagcar parts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers