Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Peterborough business lot: police

Peterborough police are investigating a rash of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles at a business.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, between Nov. 10 and Dec. 13, suspect(s) have removed catalytic converters from eight vehicles on the lot of a business on Lansdowne Street West.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device comprising a number of metals including platinum, palladium and cadmium. Police in other jurisdictions have previously reported that the metals are often sold to scrap metal yards.

Police did not identify the business nor provide details on how the converters were removed from the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

