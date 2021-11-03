Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 3 2021 10:00pm
01:53

Loophole in anti-metal theft law excludes catalytic converters

A law passed ten years ago aimed at curbing metal thefts does not include catalytic converters, making it easier for the thieves to cash in. Grace Ke reports.

