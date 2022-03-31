RCMP release sketch of North Vancouver sex assault suspect

North Vancouver RCMP have released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a female youth on a Seymour Heights trail last month.
According to police, the girl was walking near a bridge in Trillium Park around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 when the man approached and groped her. She was able to fight him off and flee, police said.
The man is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight and in his 40s with greying hair, brown eyes and a slim build.
He was wearing blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a dark blue track jacket and a blue face mask, and was walking with a small white dog that was off-leash.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.
