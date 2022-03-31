Menu

Crime

RCMP release sketch of North Vancouver sex assault suspect

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 7:39 pm
North Vancouver RCMP are looking for this man in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Trillium Park on Feb. 11.
North Vancouver RCMP are looking for this man in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Trillium Park on Feb. 11. North Vancouver RCMP

North Vancouver RCMP have released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a female youth on a Seymour Heights trail last month.

According to police, the girl was walking near a bridge in Trillium Park around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 when the man approached and groped her. She was able to fight him off and flee, police said.

Read more: Police issue warning after girl groped in North Vancouver park

The man is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight and in his 40s with greying hair, brown eyes and a slim build.

RCMP release sketch of North Vancouver sex assault suspect - image
Google Maps / North Vancouver RCMP

He was wearing blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a dark blue track jacket and a blue face mask, and was walking with a small white dog that was off-leash.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

North Vancouver tagNorth Vancouver Crime tagNorth Vancouver suspect tagnorth vancouver groper tagNorth Vancouver sex assault tagyouth assaulted tagnorth vancouver supsect sketch tag

