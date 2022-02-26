Menu

Crime

Police issue warning after girl groped in North Vancouver park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 26, 2022 1:02 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
File: An RCMP officer. Courtesty: RCMP

North Vancouver RCMP have issued a public warning, after a girl was sexually assaulted on a popular trail this month.

Mounties say the assault happened in the Seymour Heights neighbourhood around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, but wasn’t reported to police until Thursday.

Police issue warning after girl groped in North Vancouver park - image
Google Maps / North Vancouver RCMP

According to police, the girl was walking on a trail near a bridge in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School when a man groped her.

She managed to fight the man off and flee, police said.

Read more: Delta police looking for suspect in alleged sex assault Saturday night

Police are looking for a five-foot-eight Caucasian man in his 40s with greying hair, brown eyes and a slim build.

He was wearing blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a dark blue track jacket and a blue face mask, and was walking with a small white dog that was off-leash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

