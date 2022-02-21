Menu

Crime

Delta police looking for suspect in alleged sex assault Saturday night

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 7:59 pm
Police in Delta say the sexual assault happened on Saturday, Feb. 19. View image in full screen
Police in Delta say the sexual assault happened on Saturday, Feb. 19. Twitter/Delta Police Department

Delta police are asking anyone with information about an alleged sexual assault to come forward.

Police said a person was walking in the area of Diefenbaker Park, located at 5400 block of 2nd Avenue, between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday evening when a man tried to pull the victim towards their vehicle.

However, the victim was able to free themselves and run away, police said.

The suspect is described as a man between 30 to 40 years old with brown facial hair, 5’11” with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Trending Stories

The man was driving a black sedan with another male passenger, police added.

Read more: Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Delta, B.C.

If the public has any further information or was in the area during the time of this incident they are asked to contact Delta Police at 604-946-4411.

