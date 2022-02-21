Delta police looking for suspect in alleged sex assault Saturday night

Send this page to someone via email

Delta police are asking anyone with information about an alleged sexual assault to come forward.

Police said a person was walking in the area of Diefenbaker Park, located at 5400 block of 2nd Avenue, between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday evening when a man tried to pull the victim towards their vehicle.

However, the victim was able to free themselves and run away, police said.

The suspect is described as a man between 30 to 40 years old with brown facial hair, 5’11” with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black shoes.

The man was driving a black sedan with another male passenger, police added.

If the public has any further information or was in the area during the time of this incident they are asked to contact Delta Police at 604-946-4411.