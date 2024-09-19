Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops seek car connected to September homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 3:39 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police say finding a car like the one pictured here could help in a homicide investigation.
Winnipeg police say finding a car like the one pictured here could help in a homicide investigation. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police say they’re looking for a car connected to a recent homicide.

Two men are facing murder, kidnapping and extortion charges in the death of 22-year-old Zeyad Shammo, who was abducted Sept. 10 and found dead three days later.

Police now say they want to find a Black 2018 Honda Civic Touring as part of the investigation.

The vehicle had the licence plate LLN 113, although police said it may have been swapped out or removed altogether.

Anyone with information is asked not to touch the car and to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219, or 204-986-6033 after-hours.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg men face murder, kidnapping, extortion charges: police'
Winnipeg men face murder, kidnapping, extortion charges: police
