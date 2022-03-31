Alberta proposing that an independent commissioner discipline teachers

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is proposing new rules that would prevent the Alberta Teachers’ Association from disciplining its own members.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange has introduced a bill in the legislature that calls for giving that job to an independent third-party commissioner.

LaGrange says it’s a conflict of interest for the association to advocate for teachers while also being the sole decider of teacher discipline.

She says Alberta is the only jurisdiction in Canada right now that allows this to occur.

The association has argued it is in the best position to both advocate for and regulate its members.

If the legislation passes, the commissioner will either make decisions on cases or have them handled through a panel composed of teachers and members of the public.

The final say on all discipline currently rests with the minister of education.

The Opposition called it another attack on teachers.

“The UCP government has been attacking Alberta teachers for three years and this bill is just more political harassment from an education minister desperate to distract from the catalog of harm she has inflicted on our education system,” NDP education critic Sarah Hoffman said.

The NDP said there are already 1,000 fewer teachers in Alberta classrooms than when Rachel Notley was premier.

“Albertans can’t trust the UCP with curriculum, with school building, or with education as a whole. We certainly cannot trust the UCP with a professional conduct process,” Hoffman said.

