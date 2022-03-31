Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Alberta proposing that an independent commissioner discipline teachers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2022 5:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta Teachers’ Association concerned over potential removal of teacher disciplinary process' Alberta Teachers’ Association concerned over potential removal of teacher disciplinary process
WATCH (March 28): The union representing Alberta teachers is trying to set the record straight on how teachers and staff face disciplinary action. As Adam MacVicar reports, it comes as the Ministry of Education plans to remove the role from the union's responsibilities.

Alberta is proposing new rules that would prevent the Alberta Teachers’ Association from disciplining its own members.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange has introduced a bill in the legislature that calls for giving that job to an independent third-party commissioner.

LaGrange says it’s a conflict of interest for the association to advocate for teachers while also being the sole decider of teacher discipline.

She says Alberta is the only jurisdiction in Canada right now that allows this to occur.

Read more: Alberta Teachers’ Association concerned over potential removal of teacher disciplinary process

The association has argued it is in the best position to both advocate for and regulate its members.

If the legislation passes, the commissioner will either make decisions on cases or have them handled through a panel composed of teachers and members of the public.

Story continues below advertisement

The final say on all discipline currently rests with the minister of education.

Click to play video: 'Alberta doctors, teachers express interest in leaving the province' Alberta doctors, teachers express interest in leaving the province
Alberta doctors, teachers express interest in leaving the province – Jan 26, 2022

The Opposition called it another attack on teachers.

Trending Stories

“The UCP government has been attacking Alberta teachers for three years and this bill is just more political harassment from an education minister desperate to distract from the catalog of harm she has inflicted on our education system,” NDP education critic Sarah Hoffman said.

Read more: Education minister to remove teacher disciplinary abilities from Alberta Teachers’ Association

The NDP said there are already 1,000 fewer teachers in Alberta classrooms than when Rachel Notley was premier.

“Albertans can’t trust the UCP with curriculum, with school building, or with education as a whole. We certainly cannot trust the UCP with a professional conduct process,” Hoffman said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Uncertainty in Edmonton school system as more teachers, students catch Omicron' Uncertainty in Edmonton school system as more teachers, students catch Omicron
Uncertainty in Edmonton school system as more teachers, students catch Omicron – Jan 21, 2022

— with files from Global News

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta politics tagAlberta Government tagAlberta education tagAlberta Teachers Association tagATA tagAlberta Teachers tagAlberta classrooms tagTeacher Discipline tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers