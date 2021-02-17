Former Calgary teacher accused of historical sexual abuse of 6 students

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has confirmed a former Calgary teacher is facing 17 sex-related charges for the alleged abuse of six students two decades ago.

Michael Gregory, 57, is charged with six counts of sexual assault and 11 counts of sexual exploitation.

Calgary police started investigating Gregory in September 2020, when a woman came forward stating she was abused by the teacher while she was in junior high school.

The woman told Global News the abuse happened in the summer of 2001, during a canoe trip with other students.

During the course of the investigation, Calgary Police Sex Crimes Detectives identified five other women who also allege sexual misconduct by Gregory while they were students between the years of 1999 and 2005.

Gregory is accused of abusing using his position of trust to groom female students and get them into situations where sexual abuse could take place.

