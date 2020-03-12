Calgary man facing sexual assault charges dating back more than 30 years

Send this page to someone via email

A 73-year-old Calgary man is facing sexual assault charges stemming from two incidents from three decades ago.

Last year, two family members came forward to report the alleged incidents that occurred in the early 1980s.

One reported an assault in 1982, when she was 12 years old. Police said the woman claimed to be staying with family when a male relative touched her sexually.

Another family member also reported a similar incident that happened in 1984, when she was also 12 years old, police said.

An investigation was launched and resulted in two charges being laid.

Anthony Kendall has been charged with one count of gross indecency and one count of sexual assault.

The charges are based on the Criminal Code in effect at the time of the alleged offenses, not today’s laws.