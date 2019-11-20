Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police lay charges in August sexual assault, investigate possible connection to other incident

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 6:10 pm
Calgary police have charged a man in connection with a sexual assault in August.
Calgary police have charged a man in connection with a sexual assault in August. File/Global News

A young Calgary man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman walking in the southwest community of Southwood back in August.

Police said the woman reported she was walking through a parking lot near the intersection of Southport Road and Southport Lane S.W. at about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 when a vehicle pulled into the lot.

Related News

The woman told police she didn’t know the man who eventually started following her.

READ MORE: Teen girl sexually assaulted while sitting on bench in Hillhurst: Calgary police

Police believe he approached her from behind and “touched her sexually,” then ran back to his vehicle and drove away.

Alejandro Jose Cervera Marin, 20, was charged with sexual assault and with driving without a licence.

Investigators are looking into whether the assault is connected to a similar incident that happened in Cedarbrae in September, where an 11-year-old girl reported being approached from behind and touched sexually while walking to school with her mother.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceSexual AssaultCalgary Sexual AssaultSouthwood sexual assaultAlejandro Jose Cervera MarinCalgary sexual assault investigationCalgary Southwood sexual assaultSexual assault charges Calgary
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.