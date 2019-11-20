Calgary police lay charges in August sexual assault, investigate possible connection to other incident

Send this page to someone via email

A young Calgary man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman walking in the southwest community of Southwood back in August.

Police said the woman reported she was walking through a parking lot near the intersection of Southport Road and Southport Lane S.W. at about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 when a vehicle pulled into the lot.

The woman told police she didn’t know the man who eventually started following her.

Police believe he approached her from behind and “touched her sexually,” then ran back to his vehicle and drove away.

Alejandro Jose Cervera Marin, 20, was charged with sexual assault and with driving without a licence.

Investigators are looking into whether the assault is connected to a similar incident that happened in Cedarbrae in September, where an 11-year-old girl reported being approached from behind and touched sexually while walking to school with her mother.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.