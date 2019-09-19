Calgary police investigating sexual assault of girl in Cedarbrae

Calgary police are investigating the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in the southwest community of Cedarbrae.

Police said the girl was walking to school with her mother on Wednesday, Sept. 18, when just before 9 a.m., a man approached the girl from behind, touched the girl sexually and ran away.

They said it happened near the intersection of Cedarwood Rise and Oakfield Drive S.W.

Police were unable to find the suspect after searching the area.

Police describe the man as being in his late teens or early 20s. He is approximately five-foot-four with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and grey shoes. Police said the man may have arrived in and left the neighbourhood in a silver SUV.

The Calgary Police Service ask anyone with information about this incident to call 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers, citing case #19404281/4183.

Police do not believe this incident is connected to other recent indecent acts in southeast Calgary, but remind parents to be vigilant with their children and recommend following these safety tips:

Watch for individuals hanging around places where children frequent who are not with any particular child.

Accompany young children to school or other places they are going so that they are not alone.

Supervise young children when they are outside playing so you can see if anyone is interacting with them inappropriately.

Teach older children to have a buddy with them when they are going somewhere.

Talk to children about going to safe strangers if an adult makes them feel uncomfortable, such as a teacher, transit driver, police officer or group of people in a public place like a restaurant.

Teach your child to trust their instincts and run away from people who make them feel unsafe.

Tell your child that they should resist, yell or make noise if a person they meet makes them feel unsafe or if a stranger touches them inappropriately.