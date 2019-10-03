Daniel Mahon released in Calgary after serving sexual assault sentence

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are releasing information and a warning after a federal inmate was released in the city.

Daniel Christopher Mahon, 36, was released to the Calgary area on Thursday after serving five years and 10 months behind bars.

According to court documents, Mahon was convicted of sexual assault causing bodily harm and choking to overcome resistance after he followed a teenager into a women’s washroom in a deserted downtown office tower, where he “cornered her, choked her into unconsciousness and had sexual intercourse with her.” He fled when a security guard came by.

Mahon is described as five feet 11 inches tall, 252 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He will be supervised by Correctional Services Canada with support from the Calgary police high risk offender program.

In a statement, police said they are informing the public “after careful deliberation,” saying it’s in the public interest that citizens know of Mahon’s release.

Police also encourage the public “take suitable precautionary members and not to embark on any form of vigilante action.”