Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Daniel Mahon released in Calgary after serving sexual assault sentence

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted October 3, 2019 1:18 pm
A photo of Daniel Christopher Mahon released by Calgary police on Oct. 3, 2019.
A photo of Daniel Christopher Mahon released by Calgary police on Oct. 3, 2019. Calgary Police Service / handout

Calgary police are releasing information and a warning after a federal inmate was released in the city.

Daniel Christopher Mahon, 36, was released to the Calgary area on Thursday after serving five years and 10 months behind bars.

According to court documents, Mahon was convicted of sexual assault causing bodily harm and choking to overcome resistance after he followed a teenager into a women’s washroom in a deserted downtown office tower, where he “cornered her, choked her into unconsciousness and had sexual intercourse with her.” He fled when a security guard came by.

READ MORE: Arrest made in weekend sexual assault of teenage girl

Mahon is described as five feet 11 inches tall, 252 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A photo of Daniel Christopher Mahon released by Calgary police on Oct. 3, 2019.
A photo of Daniel Christopher Mahon released by Calgary police on Oct. 3, 2019. Calgary Police / handout

He will be supervised by Correctional Services Canada with support from the Calgary police high risk offender program.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, police said they are informing the public “after careful deliberation,” saying it’s in the public interest that citizens know of Mahon’s release.

Police also encourage the public “take suitable precautionary members and not to embark on any form of vigilante action.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceCalgary Police ServiceCalgary Sexual AssaultCalgary statutory releaseCorrectional Services CanadaDaniel Christopher MahonDaniel MahonSexual Assaultstatutory release
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.