Canada

Calgary police lay charges after realtor sexually assaulted at open house

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 12:30 pm
Earlier this year, police asked the public for anyone with information on the identity of this man to call the District 8 office at 403-428-6800 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Earlier this year, police asked the public for anyone with information on the identity of this man to call the District 8 office at 403-428-6800 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. Crimestoppers.org

Calgary police have charged a 39-year-old man in connection to the sexual assault of a realtor at an open house earlier this year.

The assault happened while the victim was working at an open house in the 800 block of McKenzie Drive Southeast on Saturday, June 22.

READ MORE: Calgary police hunt for suspect after realtor reports being sexually assaulted at open house

The victim told police she had multiple interactions with a man who came to the open house, and was then sexually assaulted.

On Thursday, the Calgary Police Service said tips submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers and CCTV footage from the area had helped them identify a suspect.

“Investigators believe this to be a random attack, as the victim and the suspect are not known to one another,” CPS said in a news release.

READ MORE: Daniel Mahon released in Calgary after serving sexual assault sentence

Parthasarthi Ramakrishnan of Calgary was charged with sexual assault on Oct. 29.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault can report it to Calgary police by calling their non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or 911 if they’re in immediate danger.

In Canada, there is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
