Calgary police hunt for suspect after realtor reports being sexually assaulted at open house

The Calgary Police Service says they are searching for a suspect after a realtor was sexually assaulted at an open house in the city’s southeast on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the female realtor was working at a home in the McKenzie neighbourhood when a man came into the house and continued talking to her, even after she tried to end the conversation.

The man then allegedly grabbed the woman and touched her sexually without consent.

According to police, the woman was able to convince him to leave, however, he returned a short time later and the realtor locked the door and called for help. The man left, only to return a third time.

When officers arrived, they searched the neighbourhood but could not find the suspect.

The man is described as having a salt and pepper beard, a medium build and short, brown hair. He was wearing a grey shirt and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the man is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.