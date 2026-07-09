2 Winnipeg women charged after baseball bat assault leaves victims critically injured

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Two Winnipeg women have been charged after an alleged baseball bat assault at a West End residence left two women with life-threatening injuries on Canada Day, police say.

Winnipeg police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Sherburn Street around 4:20 p.m. on July 1, where officers found a 25-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries. Both were taken to hospital in critical condition and have since been upgraded to critical but stable condition.

Investigators allege the victims were at the residence with two women known to them when an argument escalated into a violent assault involving a baseball bat.

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Police said one of the suspects later photographed the injured victims and sent the images to other individuals before authorities were contacted.

One of the victims was able to provide information that helped officers identify the suspects.

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Police arrested both women a short time after the incident and seized a baseball bat from the residence.

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of failing to comply with a condition of a release order and one count of failing to comply with a probation order. She remains in custody.

A 30-year-old has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon. She also remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS.