High-risk offender convicted of sexual assault sought by Calgary police

A man previously convicted of sexual assault is “unlawfully at large,” according to Calgary police, and officers are asking the public for help tracking him down.

Police said on Tuesday that 48-year-old Merideth Twoyoungman is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he didn’t return to his approved community residential facility in Calgary on June 9.

Officers said his whereabouts were unknown as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Twoyoungman is serving a 10-year, long-term supervision order in the city for previous convictions, which include multiple counts of sexual assault.

According to police, Twoyoungman is 5’6″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He has distinct tattoos which include a dragon on his left forearm and initials on his hand as well as a buffalo skull and headdress on his upper back.

Anyone with information on Twoyoungman’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.