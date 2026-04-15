RCMP share photos, details of drugs seized from Chilliwack lab

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Chilliwack RCMP is sharing images of what officers found inside a drug lab last year.

On Oct. 2, RCMP officers, along with specialized RCMP units and partner agencies, executed multiple search warrants at homes, storage lockers and a clandestine laboratory on South Sumas Road in Chilliwack.

RCMP said the following quantities of illicit material were seized during the investigation.

Fentanyl, Fluorofentanyl, Fentanyl analogues, and mixtures containing fentanyl: Approximately 39.31 kilograms, equivalent to over 391,100 doses;

Methyl-Methcathinone: Approximately 43.09 kilograms;

Methamphetamine and mixtures containing methamphetamine: Approximately 2.9 kilograms;

MDMA: Approximately 3.96 kilograms and an additional 3,766 pills;

More than 5,000 kilograms of chemicals and precursors used in the production of controlled substances;

Clandestine lab equipment and production materials, including but not limited to reactor vessels, glassware, evaporators, holding tanks, mixers and a pill press.

View image in full screen A look inside the drug lab in Chilliwack. Chilliwack RCMP

View image in full screen A look inside one of the storage lockers used in the drug operation. Chilliwack RCMP

View image in full screen A look at some of the drugs seized in the Chilliwack drug lab operation. Chilliwack RCMP

A look inside the drug lab in Chilliwack. Chilliwack RCMP

RCMP said that cleaning up a drug lab of this size is dangerous and requires many steps and specialized teams.

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Health Canada chemists and the RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR) were brought in to ensure the safety of the investigators and the public during the removal and disposal of the drugs, chemicals and related equipment, RCMP said.

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Additionally, civilian hazardous waste experts were brought in from outside B.C. to address a specific, highly dangerous chemical located on site that posed a significant risk to public safety, RCMP said.

It cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to dismantle the operation and the personnel costs, police said, with the funds coming from the Provincial Tactical Enforcement Priority (PTEP), which is a program managed by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU).

“The scale of this seizure underscores the serious threat organized crime poses to public safety. Through PTEP, CFSEU-BC works with policing partners across British Columbia to identify and prioritize the most harmful offenders, ensuring resources are directed where they will have the greatest impact in protecting our communities,” Supt. Gary Hiar, deputy operational support officer at CFSEU-BC, said in a statement.

Two people, 35‑year‑old Justin Fauth and 37‑year‑old Carlos Martinez, were arrested on Oct. 2.

On Oct. 3, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for production and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men remain in custody, police said.

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In November, police then seized an additional 50.47 kilograms of fluorofentanyl, equivalent to 504,700 doses, which is believed to have originated from the clandestine laboratory.