Yaletown stabbing suspect receives conditional sentence

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The woman who pleaded guilty to a series of random stabbings and assaults in Yaletown last October will not serve any additional time in jail.

Tamara Jean Hamelin has been ordered to live at VisionQuest Recovery Society in Surrey under 24/7 house arrest.

When Global News knocked on the door of the recovery house on Wednesday, we were told Hamelin was not there at the time.

She received a six-month conditional sentence earlier this month, followed by 18 months’ probation.

The 36-year-old received six months’ credit for the time already spent in custody.

Hamelin pleaded guilty in December to four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault in connection with the attacks on Oct. 10.

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Three stabbing victims were transported to the hospital at that time with non-life-threatening injuries.

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Two days later, Vancouver police said four more alleged victims came forward, including one who was stabbed, another who was physically assaulted, and two others who authorities said were not physically injured.

2:10 Yaletown public safety meeting after stabbings arrest

Hamelin, who had no criminal history in B.C. or Alberta, was arrested on Oct. 13 at a Downtown Eastside rooming house.

She must now abide by 15 conditions, including remaining in B.C., no contact with her victims, no consuming alcohol or drugs, not possessing weapons or knives and not going within 100 metres of the Seawall, between the Burrard Bridge on the west and Carrall Street on the east.

After 30 days at the VisionQuest Recovery Society, Hamelin can leave for three hours once a week for personal reasons and five hours on Sunday to visit her dog.

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