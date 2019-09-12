Teen girl sexually assaulted while sitting on bench in Kensington: Calgary police

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a man they believe sexually assaulted a teenage girl in the community of Kensignton on Monday.

The 17-year-old victim told police she was approached by a man while exiting the 8 Street CTrain station at around 9 p.m., and had a short conversation with him before she began walking to Kensington.

Later, the girl was sexually assaulted by a man while sitting on a bench in the 1200 block of Kensington Close N.W., police said in a media release Thursday.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigate sexual assault in city’s southeast

The Calgary Police Service said it’s believed the victim’s abuser was the same man who briefly spoke with her as she exited the CTrain, and that he had followed her.

CPS described the man as having black hair and a moustache. They said he was wearing tan pants and brown shoes.

READ MORE: Calgary police seek driver who pulled over to help sex assault victim

Investigators are also looking to identify a witness who spoke to the suspect and took his business card.

“She is not suspected of any wrongdoing but could have information that would help the investigation,” CPS stated.

Police describe the witness as having dark hair, and said she was wearing a black jacket and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of either the suspect or witness is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.