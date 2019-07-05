Calgary police seek driver who pulled over to help sex assault victim

Calgary police are hoping the public can help them find someone who helped a sexual assault victim last month.

According to police, the victim was walking on the shoulder of a highway just outside Calgary city limits — past McKnight Boulevard N.E. — overnight from Monday, June 17 to Tuesday, June 18.

The Good Samaritan stopped their vehicle to assist the woman.

“Investigators are looking for the driver of the vehicle and any other witnesses who may have seen the woman walking in the area,” police said in a Friday news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.