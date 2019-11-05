2nd trial underway for Raymond, Alta. man accused in historic sex assaults

A second trial is underway in Lethbridge for a Raymond, Alta. man charged with historical sexual assaults involving minors dating back to the 1980s.

The 51-year-old man was convicted in youth court earlier this year of three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault from when he was under the age of 18.

He is now facing four counts of sexual assault for alleged crimes committed after he turned 18.

The man cannot be identified to protect the identity of the complainants, some of whom are the same victims from his youth trial.

The man was charged after the first accuser came forward to RCMP in 2016. The other alleged victims were then contacted by the police.

Court heard Tuesday from the original complainant. The testimony was emotional as they recalled the alleged abuse, which happened when they were eight years old and the accused was 18.

Court also heard the alleged abuse happened several times in several different locations over a prolonged period of time and didn’t stop until the accused left on a mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

They also became emotional when explaining why they decided to come forward: the accused was appointed as a bishop within his church.

The alleged victim opted to go to police after church officials refused to remove him from the role knowing the allegations against him. The alleged victim noted the man would have been in contact with children and they feared it could happen to others.

The judge-alone trial is set for two weeks.

