Raymond man sentenced in connection with decades-old sexual assaults

A Raymond man, convicted of sex-related offences dating back to the 1980s, was brought before a judge in a Lethbridge courthouse on Wednesday to be sentenced.

The man cannot be identified as he was under the age of 18 at the time, and was tried and convicted as a youth. But on Wednesday, the now 50-year-old man was handed several new sentences.

Two of the counts the accused faces fall under the previous Juvenile Delinquent Act, to which he has been sentenced to 12 months probation for each count, for a total of 24 months probation.

The two remaining sexual assault charges he faces fall under the youth Criminal Justice Act. For those, the 50-year-old is sentenced to 90 days in custody, 60 of which will be served intermittently on weekends and 30 days will be open custody with supervision in the community.

The accused’s sentence also includes 12 months’ probation, to be served concurrently.

The sentencing hearing began with emotional victim impact statements read by two women, who were young children when the said abuse began by their relative, spanning several years.

One victim told the court, “It was disgusting, degrading and very sad.”

The other woman said he took away her control, stating, “I had no voice, no choice.”

Both women also told the court of the emotional impact the abuse they suffered has had on their lives, stating it still affects them to this day.

The accused will begin serving his sentence this weekend at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.

