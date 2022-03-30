New Quinte West museum features dinosaur exhibit

Send this page to someone via email

The new Quinte Museum of Natural History in Trenton, Ont. is aiming to bring the past into the present with its dinosaur exhibit.

“It’s all about that sense of exploration,” said museum Executive Director York Lethbridge.

The jaw-dropping exhibit features replications of dinosaurs and creatures that roamed the earth millions of years ago.

The exhibit was planned to open in Fall 2020, but experienced a year of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 did impact us significantly,” said Lethbridge. “But that has given us the opportunity to refine what it is that we’re actually planning to present to the public.”

And that includes an exhibit focusing on four distinct dinosaur types.

“Carnivorous dinosaurs, horned dinosaurs, armoured dinosaurs and long-necked dinosaurs,” Lethbridge said. “It gives a good overall view of different types of paleontological specimens.”

The museum partnered with Trenton-based company Research Casting International to produce the dinosaur skeletons displayed in the exhibit.

“Now we have a nice small exhibit that’s really tight and it shows off the dinosaurs,” said Research Casting International President Peter May.

May says his company puts skeletons in museums all over the world.

“Why not have something in our backyard,” said May. “Why don’t we bring this to all of the people who live around here and especially the children.”

“As far as education goes, as far as kids getting into science, this is the beginning,” he continued.

A small group from Lower Trent Conservation got one of the first looks at the museum on Wednesday.

“I think this is really, really cool and I think it’s special for this area to have this incredible museum and to showcase what Research International is doing in making all these beautiful casts of, in this case, specifically dinosaurs,” said Environmental Education Technician Jenn McCallum.

Lethbridge says the museum is the only institution of its type between Ottawa and Toronto.

“We feel that an educational platform like the Museum of Natural History is absolutely necessary for our immediate community and the surrounding areas,” said Lethbridge.

The new museum is now open three days a week, Friday through Sunday, and booking ahead is a must.