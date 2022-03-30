Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

LaSalle Causeway maintenance causes morning slowdown

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 4:25 pm
Click to play video: 'LaSalle Causeway maintenance causes morning slowdowns' LaSalle Causeway maintenance causes morning slowdowns
Traffic was slowed for an hour Wednesday morning as maintenance work was undertaken on the LaSalle Causeway, which connects Kingston's east end to downtown.

Commuters in Kingston, Ont., faced a slowdown on the LaSalle Causeway Wednesday morning as one lane on the bridge was closed for some maintenance work.

The closure was just a taste of what’s coming this spring.

The scheduled work began at 10 a.m. and made for some slow going while one lane was closed until 11 a.m.

Lines stretched as far back to the Leon’s Centre on the west side and to the Royal Military College on the east side.

Trending Stories

Flag persons directed traffic while the work down below went on for an hour.

According to Public Services Canada, which is the body that handles maintenance on the causeway, the work involves improving the road surface, curbs and guard rails in and around the causeway.

Story continues below advertisement

Alternating lane closures on the causeway will be underway starting Monday, April 4 from at 7 a.m. until Tuesday, May 31 at 5 p.m.

This means that, much like on Wednesday, the causeway will be reduced to one lane of traffic while work is conducted.

These slowdowns should soon be a thing of the past once the Waaban Crossing connecting Gore Road and John Counter Boulevard is complete and open to the public later this year.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagKingston tagThird Crossing tagbridge closure tagCauseway tagwaaban crossing tagPublic Services Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers