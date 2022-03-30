LaSalle Causeway maintenance causes morning slowdown

Send this page to someone via email

Commuters in Kingston, Ont., faced a slowdown on the LaSalle Causeway Wednesday morning as one lane on the bridge was closed for some maintenance work.

The closure was just a taste of what’s coming this spring.

The scheduled work began at 10 a.m. and made for some slow going while one lane was closed until 11 a.m.

Lines stretched as far back to the Leon’s Centre on the west side and to the Royal Military College on the east side.

Flag persons directed traffic while the work down below went on for an hour.

According to Public Services Canada, which is the body that handles maintenance on the causeway, the work involves improving the road surface, curbs and guard rails in and around the causeway.

Alternating lane closures on the causeway will be underway starting Monday, April 4 from at 7 a.m. until Tuesday, May 31 at 5 p.m.

This means that, much like on Wednesday, the causeway will be reduced to one lane of traffic while work is conducted.

These slowdowns should soon be a thing of the past once the Waaban Crossing connecting Gore Road and John Counter Boulevard is complete and open to the public later this year.