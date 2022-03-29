Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit B.C. First Nation and site of residential school

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story deals with disturbing subject matter that may upset and trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Williams Lake, B.C., on Wednesday, to meet with officials and residential school survivors.

This visit comes about two months after Williams Lake First Nation announced it had found 93 “reflections” indicating unmarked graves of children around the former St. Joseph’s Mission residential school.

Trudeau said Tuesday he looks forward to meeting with Williams Lake Chief Willie Sellars to talk about the challenges and hardships that the community and so many others have experienced since the discoveries of unmarked graves.

He said he knows that the findings are reawakening deep wounds and trauma among Indigenous People and his government is committed to helping them on the path of healing and reconciliation.

In a statement, Sellars said, “We’re thankful that the Prime Minister is making the time to visit Williams Lake First Nation. This trip has been a long time in the making, and we have much to discuss about the St. Joseph’s Mission investigation, the Government of Canada’s role in residential school investigations, and Canada’s commitment to the goals of Reconciliation.”

St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981 and has since been demolished. An additional property, the Onward Ranch, was added in 1964 to support the operational needs of the school. The sites were predominantly run by Roman Catholic missionaries.

According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, one student died of exposure after trying to escape St. Joseph’s in 1902. Another died and eight others became ill after eating poisonous water hemlock, which parents believed was a response to discipline at the school.

The “reflections” or anomalies were detected by ground-penetrating radar. Excavation is required to confirm whether they are human remains.

The First Nation’s investigation, which included deep archival research and extensive interviews with survivors and descendants, also uncovered harrowing stories of gang rape, child molestation, confinement, exposure to extreme conditions, intentional starvation and beatings to the point of unconsciousness. The school also employed child slave labour through the ranch, Sellars said in January.

“The initial operation of the mission was an industrial school where First Nations’ pupils performed labour-intensive tasks, including serving white children and staff, timber-splitting, cattle-rearing, farming and sewing,” he added.

“There were reports of children dying or disappearing from the facilities. For the bulk of St. Joseph’s Mission history, these reports were, at best, given no credence. At worst, there was something darker going on and an effort to suppress the emergence of the truth.”

In the 1980s and 90s, two former staff pleaded guilty to charges related to sexually abusing students.

Trudeau’s visit comes as 32 Indigenous representatives arrived in Rome for a week of meetings with the Pope, arranged by the Holy See and the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The prime minister was in Vancouver on Tuesday. He will spend Wednesday in Williams Lake and at the site of the former residential school.

More than 150,000 Indigenous children attended Canada’s 139 residential schools, described by some as institutions of assimilation. Their purpose, writes the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, was to “kill the Indian in the child.”

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-800-721-0066) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.