Environment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver Tuesday ahead of Williams Lake visit

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Justin Trudeau to visit Williams Lake First Nation, after 93 possible burial sites found at former residential school site' Justin Trudeau to visit Williams Lake First Nation, after 93 possible burial sites found at former residential school site
The prime minister is scheduled to visit the B.C. First Nation this week, two months after it announced that an initial investigation found possible unmarked burials near the former site of the St. Joseph's Mission Residential School.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Vancouver Tuesday and will be taking part in a number of different engagements.

He will be giving a keynote address at the GLOBE Forum at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The event brings together leaders, business owners and concerned citizens to discuss how Canada is going to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 under the Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act.

Trudeau will also meet with Premier John Horgan and lead climate discussions with students.

He will then be at the Fairmont Hotel in downtown Vancouver Tuesday evening, attending two different Liberal fundraising events.

Read more: Trudeau to visit B.C. First Nation that found 93 possible burial sites at former residential school site

On Wednesday, Trudeau will then visit the  Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) just over two months after it announced findings from its initial investigation into possible unmarked burials near a former residential school.

Trending Stories

“WLFN will be welcoming the prime minister and his team next week to the Secwepemc territory,” the nation confirmed in a statement to Global News last week.

“His visit comes after the announcement of Jan. 25, where the WLFN found 93 reflections at the former St. Joseph’s Mission site.”

Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Canada will help Ukraine, short on details' Trudeau says Canada will help Ukraine, short on details
Trudeau says Canada will help Ukraine, short on details – Jan 19, 2022

More to come.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

