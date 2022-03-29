Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver Tuesday ahead of Williams Lake visit

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Vancouver Tuesday and will be taking part in a number of different engagements.

He will be giving a keynote address at the GLOBE Forum at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The event brings together leaders, business owners and concerned citizens to discuss how Canada is going to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 under the Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act.

Trudeau will also meet with Premier John Horgan and lead climate discussions with students.

He will then be at the Fairmont Hotel in downtown Vancouver Tuesday evening, attending two different Liberal fundraising events.

On Wednesday, Trudeau will then visit the Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) just over two months after it announced findings from its initial investigation into possible unmarked burials near a former residential school.

“WLFN will be welcoming the prime minister and his team next week to the Secwepemc territory,” the nation confirmed in a statement to Global News last week.

“His visit comes after the announcement of Jan. 25, where the WLFN found 93 reflections at the former St. Joseph’s Mission site.”

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.