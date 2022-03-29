Canada must slash emissions by 40 per cent to hit new 2030 targets: minister

Send this page to someone via email

A new climate plan for Canada projects the oil and gas industry will need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 40 per cent from current levels by 2030 if the country is to meet its new targets.

The emissions reduction plan that Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault tabled in the House of Commons today is projecting that electricity emissions will be almost zero by the end of the decade but it will take longer to see real progress from the transportation sector.

More coming.