Canada

Canada must slash emissions by 40 per cent to hit new 2030 targets: minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2022 10:29 am
Click to play video: 'Canada to increase oil production to offset reliance on Russia' Canada to increase oil production to offset reliance on Russia
WATCH: Canada to increase oil production to offset reliance on Russia

A new climate plan for Canada projects the oil and gas industry will need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 40 per cent from current levels by 2030 if the country is to meet its new targets.

Trending Stories

The emissions reduction plan that Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault tabled in the House of Commons today is projecting that electricity emissions will be almost zero by the end of the decade but it will take longer to see real progress from the transportation sector.

More coming.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
