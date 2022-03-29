Menu

Canada

Ontario raises foreign homebuyer tax, makes it provincewide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2022 4:58 pm
New houses under construction in Amherstview, Ontario on Friday May 14, 2021. View image in full screen
New houses under construction in Amherstview, Ontario on Friday May 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ontario is increasing a speculation tax on non-resident homebuyers to 20 per cent.

The tax will also be expanded to cover the entire province.

It had previously been set at 15 per cent and only applied in the densely populated Greater Golden Horseshoe region in southern Ontario.

Read more: Over $154M tied to detained Chinese-Canadian oligarch invested in GTA real estate

The province says the changes will take effect on Wednesday and are part of the government’s action plan on housing.

A news release says the province is looking at other possible measures aimed at land speculation issues like construction slowdowns that may be driving up home prices.

The Opposition New Democrats and Greens had both called for the tax first introduced in 2017 expand provincewide and increase to 20 per cent.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
