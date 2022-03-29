Menu

Crime

Arrest made after sexual assaults on Toronto buses: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 2:47 pm
A TTC bus turns west. View image in full screen
A TTC bus turns west. Globe and Mail/Canadian Press Images

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with two alleged sexual assaults on Toronto buses.

In a press release, police said the assaults took place on Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) buses in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area.

On March 7, a man allegedly sexually assaulted a female passenger on a TTC bus around 2:47 p.m. Then on March 17, there was another assault on another passenger on a bus in the same area around 7:57 p.m.

A search warrant was executed on March 25 and a man was arrested. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Police named the man as Anthony Ssonko, a 42-year-old from Toronto.

The investigation is ongoing and police are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

