Crime

Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 9:45 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A child was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said the collision occurred near McCowan Road and Alton Towers Circle just before 9 a.m.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and suffered injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto paramedics said the boy was transported to a local hospital.

In an update just after 10 a.m. Toronto police told Global News the boy suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, officers said.

Police said the public should “expect a road closure” in the area.

more to come…

