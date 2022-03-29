Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A child was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said the collision occurred near McCowan Road and Alton Towers Circle just before 9 a.m.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and suffered injuries.

COLLISION:

McCowan Rd + Alton Towers Circle

8:54 a.m.

– pedestrian struck by vehicle

– reports 12 yr old male with injuries

– police o/s

– rush requested on Medics

– expect a road closure

– will update#GO581306

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 29, 2022

Toronto paramedics said the boy was transported to a local hospital.

In an update just after 10 a.m. Toronto police told Global News the boy suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, officers said.

Police said the public should “expect a road closure” in the area.

more to come…