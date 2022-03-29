Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

A child was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.
In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said the collision occurred near McCowan Road and Alton Towers Circle just before 9 a.m.
Police said a 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and suffered injuries.
Toronto paramedics said the boy was transported to a local hospital.
Trending Stories
In an update just after 10 a.m. Toronto police told Global News the boy suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, officers said.
Police said the public should “expect a road closure” in the area.
more to come…
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments