Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

St. Patrick’s Day reveler accused of striking paramedics trying to help him: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 10:44 am
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. View image in full screen
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an 18-year-old is facing assault charges and uttering threats following an altercation with paramedics during St. Patrick’s Day festivities that had spilled over into the weekend.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the green-themed party on Chancellor’s Way at around 10:20 p.m. on March 18 and found the young man suffering from head injuries due to a fall.

Read more: Assault, noise complaints among charges on St. Patrick’s Day in Guelph, police say

Police said that while being treated, the suspect became belligerent, threatening two paramedics and flailing his fists around, striking them in the arms.

Trending Stories

Despite the confrontation, medics were still able to get him to the hospital for treatment. The paramedics did not require any medical attention.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect, who is from Oakville, turned himself in on Monday and is charged with two counts each of assault and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on May 3.

Click to play video: 'Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo' Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo
Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo – Mar 17, 2022
© 2022 Reuters
U.S. tagRussia tagUkraine tagUkraine news tagRussia News tagrussia ukraine war tagUkraine Russia news tagcyber warfare tagRussia cyberattack tagu.s. cyberattack tagcybercesecurity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

St. Patrick’s Day reveler accused of striking paramedics trying to help him: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. View image in full screen
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an 18-year-old is facing assault charges and uttering threats following an altercation with paramedics during St. Patrick’s Day festivities that had spilled over into the weekend.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the green-themed party on Chancellor’s Way at around 10:20 p.m. on March 18 and found the young man suffering from head injuries due to a fall.

Read more: Assault, noise complaints among charges on St. Patrick’s Day in Guelph, police say

Story continues below advertisement

Police said that while being treated, the suspect became belligerent, threatening two paramedics and flailing his fists around, striking them in the arms.

Trending Stories

Despite the confrontation, medics were still able to get him to the hospital for treatment. The paramedics did not require any medical attention.

Police said the suspect, who is from Oakville, turned himself in on Monday and is charged with two counts each of assault and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on May 3.

Click to play video: 'Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo' Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo
Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo – Mar 17, 2022

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

St. Patrick’s Day reveler accused of striking paramedics trying to help him: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. View image in full screen
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an 18-year-old is facing assault charges and uttering threats following an altercation with paramedics during St. Patrick’s Day festivities that had spilled over into the weekend.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the green-themed party on Chancellor’s Way at around 10:20 p.m. on March 18 and found the young man suffering from head injuries due to a fall.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Assault, noise complaints among charges on St. Patrick’s Day in Guelph, police say

Police said that while being treated, the suspect became belligerent, threatening two paramedics and flailing his fists around, striking them in the arms.

Trending Stories

Despite the confrontation, medics were still able to get him to the hospital for treatment. The paramedics did not require any medical attention.

Police said the suspect, who is from Oakville, turned himself in on Monday and is charged with two counts each of assault and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on May 3.

Click to play video: 'Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo' Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo
Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo – Mar 17, 2022

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

St. Patrick’s Day reveler accused of striking paramedics trying to help him: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. View image in full screen
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an 18-year-old is facing assault charges and uttering threats following an altercation with paramedics during St. Patrick’s Day festivities that had spilled over into the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency crews were dispatched to the green-themed party on Chancellor’s Way at around 10:20 p.m. on March 18 and found the young man suffering from head injuries due to a fall.

Read more: Assault, noise complaints among charges on St. Patrick’s Day in Guelph, police say

Police said that while being treated, the suspect became belligerent, threatening two paramedics and flailing his fists around, striking them in the arms.

Trending Stories

Despite the confrontation, medics were still able to get him to the hospital for treatment. The paramedics did not require any medical attention.

Police said the suspect, who is from Oakville, turned himself in on Monday and is charged with two counts each of assault and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on May 3.

Click to play video: 'Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo' Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo
Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo – Mar 17, 2022

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

St. Patrick’s Day reveler accused of striking paramedics trying to help him: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. View image in full screen
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an 18-year-old is facing assault charges and uttering threats following an altercation with paramedics during St. Patrick’s Day festivities that had spilled over into the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency crews were dispatched to the green-themed party on Chancellor’s Way at around 10:20 p.m. on March 18 and found the young man suffering from head injuries due to a fall.

Read more: Assault, noise complaints among charges on St. Patrick’s Day in Guelph, police say

Police said that while being treated, the suspect became belligerent, threatening two paramedics and flailing his fists around, striking them in the arms.

Trending Stories

Despite the confrontation, medics were still able to get him to the hospital for treatment. The paramedics did not require any medical attention.

Police said the suspect, who is from Oakville, turned himself in on Monday and is charged with two counts each of assault and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on May 3.

Click to play video: 'Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo' Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo
Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo – Mar 17, 2022

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

St. Patrick’s Day reveler accused of striking paramedics trying to help him: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. View image in full screen
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an 18-year-old is facing assault charges and uttering threats following an altercation with paramedics during St. Patrick’s Day festivities that had spilled over into the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency crews were dispatched to the green-themed party on Chancellor’s Way at around 10:20 p.m. on March 18 and found the young man suffering from head injuries due to a fall.

Read more: Assault, noise complaints among charges on St. Patrick’s Day in Guelph, police say

Police said that while being treated, the suspect became belligerent, threatening two paramedics and flailing his fists around, striking them in the arms.

Trending Stories

Despite the confrontation, medics were still able to get him to the hospital for treatment. The paramedics did not require any medical attention.

Police said the suspect, who is from Oakville, turned himself in on Monday and is charged with two counts each of assault and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on May 3.

Click to play video: 'Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo' Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo
Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo – Mar 17, 2022

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

St. Patrick’s Day reveler accused of striking paramedics trying to help him: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. View image in full screen
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an 18-year-old is facing assault charges and uttering threats following an altercation with paramedics during St. Patrick’s Day festivities that had spilled over into the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency crews were dispatched to the green-themed party on Chancellor’s Way at around 10:20 p.m. on March 18 and found the young man suffering from head injuries due to a fall.

Read more: Assault, noise complaints among charges on St. Patrick’s Day in Guelph, police say

Police said that while being treated, the suspect became belligerent, threatening two paramedics and flailing his fists around, striking them in the arms.

Trending Stories

Despite the confrontation, medics were still able to get him to the hospital for treatment. The paramedics did not require any medical attention.

Police said the suspect, who is from Oakville, turned himself in on Monday and is charged with two counts each of assault and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on May 3.

Click to play video: 'Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo' Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo
Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo – Mar 17, 2022

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

St. Patrick’s Day reveler accused of striking paramedics trying to help him: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. View image in full screen
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an 18-year-old is facing assault charges and uttering threats following an altercation with paramedics during St. Patrick’s Day festivities that had spilled over into the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency crews were dispatched to the green-themed party on Chancellor’s Way at around 10:20 p.m. on March 18 and found the young man suffering from head injuries due to a fall.

Read more: Assault, noise complaints among charges on St. Patrick’s Day in Guelph, police say

Police said that while being treated, the suspect became belligerent, threatening two paramedics and flailing his fists around, striking them in the arms.

Trending Stories

Despite the confrontation, medics were still able to get him to the hospital for treatment. The paramedics did not require any medical attention.

Police said the suspect, who is from Oakville, turned himself in on Monday and is charged with two counts each of assault and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on May 3.

Click to play video: 'Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo' Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo
Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo – Mar 17, 2022

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

St. Patrick’s Day reveler accused of striking paramedics trying to help him: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. View image in full screen
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an 18-year-old is facing assault charges and uttering threats following an altercation with paramedics during St. Patrick’s Day festivities that had spilled over into the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency crews were dispatched to the green-themed party on Chancellor’s Way at around 10:20 p.m. on March 18 and found the young man suffering from head injuries due to a fall.

Read more: Assault, noise complaints among charges on St. Patrick’s Day in Guelph, police say

Police said that while being treated, the suspect became belligerent, threatening two paramedics and flailing his fists around, striking them in the arms.

Trending Stories

Despite the confrontation, medics were still able to get him to the hospital for treatment. The paramedics did not require any medical attention.

Police said the suspect, who is from Oakville, turned himself in on Monday and is charged with two counts each of assault and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on May 3.

Click to play video: 'Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo' Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo
Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo – Mar 17, 2022

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

St. Patrick’s Day reveler accused of striking paramedics trying to help him: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. View image in full screen
Guelph police say two paramedics were assaulted during St. Patrick's Day festivities. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an 18-year-old is facing assault charges and uttering threats following an altercation with paramedics during St. Patrick’s Day festivities that had spilled over into the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency crews were dispatched to the green-themed party on Chancellor’s Way at around 10:20 p.m. on March 18 and found the young man suffering from head injuries due to a fall.

Read more: Assault, noise complaints among charges on St. Patrick’s Day in Guelph, police say

Police said that while being treated, the suspect became belligerent, threatening two paramedics and flailing his fists around, striking them in the arms.

Trending Stories

Despite the confrontation, medics were still able to get him to the hospital for treatment. The paramedics did not require any medical attention.

Police said the suspect, who is from Oakville, turned himself in on Monday and is charged with two counts each of assault and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on May 3.

Click to play video: 'Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo' Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo
Large crowds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo – Mar 17, 2022

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers