Guelph police say an 18-year-old is facing assault charges and uttering threats following an altercation with paramedics during St. Patrick’s Day festivities that had spilled over into the weekend.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the green-themed party on Chancellor’s Way at around 10:20 p.m. on March 18 and found the young man suffering from head injuries due to a fall.

Police said that while being treated, the suspect became belligerent, threatening two paramedics and flailing his fists around, striking them in the arms.

Despite the confrontation, medics were still able to get him to the hospital for treatment. The paramedics did not require any medical attention.

Police said the suspect, who is from Oakville, turned himself in on Monday and is charged with two counts each of assault and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on May 3.

