Assault, noise complaints among charges on St. Patrick’s Day in Guelph: police

Guelph Police are out with their St Patrick’s Day enforcement recap.

Police said officers were called to a disturbance at a house party on Thursday in Guelph, Ont. around 6:30 pm in the area of Gordon Street and Harts Lane.

“(The) investigation revealed a number of parties were involved in a verbal altercation, during which two females were punched in the face,” police sated in a media release on Friday.

Police said a 20-year-old Mississauga man faces two counts of assault. The two women had minor injuries but didn’t need medical attention.

Then shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, police responded to an unprovoked attack in the area of Wyndham Street and Quebec Street.

They said one woman had a bloody nose after she was punched in the face. Investigators said she was taken to hospital to be treated.

Investigators said the suspect was followed by several people while walking away, however officers stopped the 23-year-old man from Guelph and arrested him.

He’s been charged with assault and public intoxication.

Police said they also responded to eight noise complaints and issued several fines on St. Patrick’s Day. They charged one individual under the city’s noise bylaw.

Officers from both Guelph and Wellington County conducted joint RIDE spot checks at various locations around the city, reportedly stopping over 400 cars and asking nine drivers to provide breath samples.

Out of the nine drivers asked to provide breath samples, police said one driver was charged with impaired driving.

Also, police said they handed out five public offence notices, including three under the Liquor Licence Act and two under the Highway Traffic Act.

Guelph police were among the services that had additional resources deployed on Thursday to ensure people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day safely.

Other services included University of Guelph Campus Safety Office, City of Guelph Bylaw and Public Works departments and the Guelph Fire Department.

