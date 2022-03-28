Arrest warrant issued for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police confirmed an arrest warrant was issued for disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard on Monday in Montreal.

In an email to Global News, Quebec’s Crown Prosecutor’s Office said it has filed sexual assault and forcible confinement charges against Nygard. The alleged offences are said to have taken place between Nov. 1, 1997 and Nov. 15, 1998 in Montreal.

Citing ongoing legal proceedings, the Crown said it would issue no further comments.

Nygard, 80, was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York.

Authorities in the U.S. allege he used his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti said last week that Nygard will be extradited to the United Sates, but only after his criminal case in Canada is complete.

Nygard is currently in detention in Toronto. He was denied bail earlier this year in connection with sex-related charges including six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement. The alleged incidents date back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

Nygard is scheduled to appear at the Montreal courthouse on Tuesday.

— with files form The Canadian Press