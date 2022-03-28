Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest warrant issued for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard in Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 6:04 pm
Peter Nygard,at the 24th Night of 100 Stars Oscars Viewing Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 2, 2014. View image in full screen
Peter Nygard,at the 24th Night of 100 Stars Oscars Viewing Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 2, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Annie I. Bang

Montreal police confirmed an arrest warrant was issued for disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard on Monday in Montreal.

In an email to Global News, Quebec’s Crown Prosecutor’s Office said it has filed sexual assault and forcible confinement charges against Nygard. The alleged offences are said to have taken place between Nov. 1,  1997 and Nov. 15, 1998 in Montreal.

Citing ongoing legal proceedings, the Crown said it would issue no further comments.

Read more: Nygard to face extradition to U.S. after Canadian case completed: Lametti

Nygard, 80, was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York.

Authorities in the U.S. allege he used his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s sex assault case adjourned to late March

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti said last week that Nygard will be extradited to the United Sates, but only after his criminal case in Canada is complete.

Nygard is currently in detention in Toronto. He was denied bail earlier this year in connection with sex-related charges including six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement. The alleged incidents date back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

Nygard is scheduled to appear at the Montreal courthouse on Tuesday.

— with files form The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail, will be detained in Toronto' Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail, will be detained in Toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagPeter Nygard tagNygard tagDPCP tagSex-Related Charges tagFashion Mogul tagNygard Montreal charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers