Crime

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s sex assault case adjourned to late March

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2022 5:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail, will be detained in Toronto' Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail, will be detained in Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: (Jan. 19) Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail, will be detained in Toronto – Jan 19, 2022

TORONTO — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s sexual assault case has been adjourned to late March.

Nygard, 80, is charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement, which Toronto police have said relate to alleged incidents in the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

He has denied all the allegations.

Read more: Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail, will be detained in Toronto

Nygard, the former head of a multimillion-dollar clothing company, was flown to Toronto from Winnipeg in October to face the charges.

He was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York.

Defence lawyer Brian Greenspan says they are awaiting word from the Minister of Justice on Nygard’s surrender to be extradited to New York.

The Toronto case is set to return to court on March 30.

Click to play video: 'Calls for justice for alleged Nygard sexual assault survivors' Calls for justice for alleged Nygard sexual assault survivors
Calls for justice for alleged Nygard sexual assault survivors – Dec 14, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
