Crime

RCMP to provide update on Kelowna, B.C. officer stabbed in line of duty

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 4:49 pm
RCMP said the officer was responding to an "disturbance" in the 1000 block of Ellis Street when they were injured. View image in full screen
RCMP said the officer was responding to an "disturbance" in the 1000 block of Ellis Street when they were injured. Bryon McLuckie / Global News

RCMP will be offering an update on the investigation into the Sunday stabbing of a Kelowna, B.C., officer.

Police will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday to offer an update on the situation that happened just after midnight Sunday, in the 1000 block of Ellis Street.

The officer is said to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the suspect was also injured.

“Our officers face danger and difficult circumstances each and every day in the service of this community,” Kelowna RCMP Insp. Adam MacIntosh said in the immediate aftermath.

“Tonight, I am grateful for the incredible work they did in supporting each other and responding to this event.

“Our thoughts remain with the officer and their family.”

