RCMP to provide update on Kelowna, B.C. officer stabbed in line of duty

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP will be offering an update on the investigation into the Sunday stabbing of a Kelowna, B.C., officer.

Police will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday to offer an update on the situation that happened just after midnight Sunday, in the 1000 block of Ellis Street.

The officer is said to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the suspect was also injured.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP officer stabbed overnight

“Our officers face danger and difficult circumstances each and every day in the service of this community,” Kelowna RCMP Insp. Adam MacIntosh said in the immediate aftermath.

“Tonight, I am grateful for the incredible work they did in supporting each other and responding to this event.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our thoughts remain with the officer and their family.”

2:25 Alleged backlog of criminal files in Kelowna called ‘grossly inaccurate’ by B.C. Prosecution Service Alleged backlog of criminal files in Kelowna called ‘grossly inaccurate’ by B.C. Prosecution Service – Mar 5, 2022