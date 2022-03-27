Kelowna RCMP officer stabbed overnight

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna RCMP officer was injured early Sunday morning while working in downtown Kelowna.

Police said the officer was responding to a “disturbance” in the 1000 block of Ellis Street just after midnight when he was stabbed, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer then called for immediate assistance, police said.

Other police members arrived and arrested a suspect.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to the hospital.

The suspect’s injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

“Our officers face danger and difficult circumstances each and every day in the service of this community. Tonight, I am grateful for the incredible work they did in supporting each other and responding to this event. Our thoughts remain with the officer and their family,” said Kelowna RCMP Insp. Adam MacIntosh.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage to reach out to the RCMP.