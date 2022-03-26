Memorial to commemorate pandemic struggles in works for Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton has announced plans to create a permanent memorial to honour those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and recognize the struggles of the pandemic.

Councillor Anne Stevenson brought up the idea at a recent council meeting.

The plan is in the very initial stages but Stevenson said she’d like to see some type of permanent memorial where Edmontonians can pay their respects.

Daria Nordell of the mayor’s office said it will be up to the artist hired to determine what the memorial will actually be.

“The memorial will be working with Edmonton Arts Council to do a regular art commissioning,” said Nordell.

“So it’s a lot about creating a brief for the artist, talks about remembrance, how it’s touched all Edmontonians’ lives and letting the artist run with what that needs to look like.”

The artwork is planned to be unveiled some time later this summer.