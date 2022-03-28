Dealership worker charged with stunt driving in customer’s car: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at a car dealership was caught going more than twice the speed limit in a customer’s car, according to Peel police.

The Peel Regional Police’s road safety services team said the vehicle was clocked going 122 km/h in the area of Derry and Airport roads in Mississauga. The limit is 50 km/h.

Police told Global News that a 22-year-old man was stopped. “He was charged with the offence of speeding, stunt driving, careless driving,” Peel police said.

Ontario classifies stunt driving as travelling 40 km or more above the speed limit in areas where the posted limit is 80 km/h or lower.

Last year, the penalties for stunt driving were raised. Vehicles caught stunt driving are now impounded for two weeks rather than one.

Police said in a Friday tweet the customer was contacted and told “their vehicle was now in our impound lot.”

The car dealership employee had his license suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days, according to police.

