Stricter stunt driving regulations go into effect in Ontario

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'Changes to stunt driving charges in Ontario' Changes to stunt driving charges in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: The roads have been noticeably quiet during the COVID-19 pandemic. However Peterborough and area police say the number of stunt driving incidents has increased. So as road traffic returns to normal there are new rules and regulations around stunt driving in Ontario. – Jul 5, 2021

Stricter stunt driving regulations announced in April by the Ontario government  went into effect on Sunday, joining other harsher penalties that came into play in early July.

As of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, roadside driver’s license suspensions will increase from seven to 30 days for all stunt driving offences under section 172 of the Highway Traffic Act and Ontario Regulation 455/07.

Read more: Stronger stunt, aggressive driving penalties starting to come into effect across Ontario

On July 1, the criteria for stunt driving dropped from 50 km/h to 40 km/h or higher if the driver is operating the vehicle on a road that has a speed limit less than 80 km/h. Stunt driving on roads with a posted limit of 80 km/h or higher continues to be when someone is going 50 km/h or higher above the limit.

Story continues below advertisement

Another change in the law involved impounding vehicles that are stopped at the roadside. As of July 1, the vehicle will be immediately impounded for two weeks — up from one week.

The provincial government introduced the legislation, named the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act in April. At the time, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said the act sends a clear message to drivers.

Read more: Ontario government introducing harsher penalties for speeding, stunt driving

Mulroney said the province had seen a spike in offences since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With fewer motorists on the roads due to the health crisis, drivers were potentially inclined to drive at more excessive speeds.

Offences have also been on the rise since 2015.

“Driving is a privilege and those that threaten the safety of others have no place on our roads,” she said.

With files from Nick Westoll and The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Stiffer penalties now in place with new Ontario stunt driving legislation' Stiffer penalties now in place with new Ontario stunt driving legislation
Stiffer penalties now in place with new Ontario stunt driving legislation – Jul 1, 2021

