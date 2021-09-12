Stricter stunt driving regulations go into effect in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Stricter stunt driving regulations announced in April by the Ontario government went into effect on Sunday, joining other harsher penalties that came into play in early July.

As of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, roadside driver’s license suspensions will increase from seven to 30 days for all stunt driving offences under section 172 of the Highway Traffic Act and Ontario Regulation 455/07.

On July 1, the criteria for stunt driving dropped from 50 km/h to 40 km/h or higher if the driver is operating the vehicle on a road that has a speed limit less than 80 km/h. Stunt driving on roads with a posted limit of 80 km/h or higher continues to be when someone is going 50 km/h or higher above the limit.

Another change in the law involved impounding vehicles that are stopped at the roadside. As of July 1, the vehicle will be immediately impounded for two weeks — up from one week.

The provincial government introduced the legislation, named the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act in April. At the time, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said the act sends a clear message to drivers.

Mulroney said the province had seen a spike in offences since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With fewer motorists on the roads due to the health crisis, drivers were potentially inclined to drive at more excessive speeds.

Offences have also been on the rise since 2015.

“Driving is a privilege and those that threaten the safety of others have no place on our roads,” she said.

—With files from Nick Westoll and The Canadian Press

New Stunt Driving Regulations change as per midnight tonight~ roadside driver’s license suspensions under section 172 of the HTA will increase from seven (7) to thirty (30) days for all stunt driving offences! #slowdown #notaracetrack ^ac pic.twitter.com/SuLV4WymFX — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) September 12, 2021

