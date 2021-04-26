Ontario government introducing harsher penalties for speeding, stunt driving

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario is planning to increase penalties for speeding, stunt driving, and other traffic violations.

The government introduced legislation Monday afternoon that would, among other things, increase vehicle impoundment times and lengthen licence suspensions.

The new bill would see roadside vehicle impoundment increase from seven days to 14 days, and roadside driver’s licence suspensions extend from seven days to 30 days.

The bill also introduces escalating post-conviction licence suspensions, up to a life-time ban for a fourth infraction.

It would also lower the threshold for laying street racing charges for those travelling 40 km/h or more above the posted limit on roads where the speed limit is less than 80 km/h.

The government says stunt driving offences have been on the rise since 2015, with a large spike seen last year.