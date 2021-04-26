Menu

Canada

Ontario government introducing harsher penalties for speeding, stunt driving

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2021 2:34 pm
The exterior of Queen's Park in Toronto. View image in full screen
The exterior of Queen's Park in Toronto. File / Global News

TORONTO — Ontario is planning to increase penalties for speeding, stunt driving, and other traffic violations.

The government introduced legislation Monday afternoon that would, among other things, increase vehicle impoundment times and lengthen licence suspensions.

The new bill would see roadside vehicle impoundment increase from seven days to 14 days, and roadside driver’s licence suspensions extend from seven days to 30 days.

Read more: Video appears to show person setting fire to road as car does stunts in Toronto

The bill also introduces escalating post-conviction licence suspensions, up to a life-time ban for a fourth infraction.

Trending Stories

It would also lower the threshold for laying street racing charges for those travelling 40 km/h or more above the posted limit on roads where the speed limit is less than 80 km/h.

The government says stunt driving offences have been on the rise since 2015, with a large spike seen last year.

Click to play video: 'Videos appear to show groups gathering to watch stunt driving on Toronto streets' Videos appear to show groups gathering to watch stunt driving on Toronto streets
© 2021 The Canadian Press
OntarioOntario governmentSpeedingStunt drivingqueen's park

