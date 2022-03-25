Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Seniors in N.S., across Canada, targeted in growing number of ‘devastating’ scams

By Karla Renić & Ashley Field Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Seniors targeted in growing number of frauds and scams' Seniors targeted in growing number of frauds and scams
March is Fraud Prevention Month in Canada, and unfortunately frauds and scams are on the rise right across the country. As Ashley Field reports, seniors are especially targeted.

Seniors in Nova Scotia and across the country are increasingly becoming targets of scams.

“It’s been devastating for a lot of people,” said Bill VanGorder with the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP).

Since the start of the pandemic, VanGorder said scams that occur online or over the phone, are more common than ever.

“It’s almost as if the perpetrators are directing more of their focus toward older Nova Scotians,” he said.

“And you know Nova Scotians — Atlantic Canadians — for the most part, especially older ones, are very trusting people.

“They have not been thinking that anybody would ever try to do this kind of thing to them and that’s one of the reasons they don’t recognize it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nova Scotia Health warns of COVID-19-related phone scam

The Nova Scotia RCMP recently warned residents of a scam that targets grandparents, where a scammer pretending to be a lawyer contacts a target claiming their grandchild was arrested and money is needed for their release. In one instance, a victim sent $9,000 by mail to the fraudster, said the RCMP in a March 10 release.

VanGorder said what makes seniors more vulnerable is that they likely have more time to spend time talking to people on the phone when they call, and are more likely to listen, especially considering the isolation many felt in the past two years.

The RCMP also said the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre reported Nova Scotians gave up more than $2.5M to scams in 2021, an increase of 331 per cent compared to 2020.

“When people are lonely and isolated from family, they don’t always make the good decisions that they might otherwise,” said VanGorder.

And he believes the problem is much worse than is publicly known.

Trending Stories

National statistics show that only about 30 per cent of people who are scammed actually report it to police, “so it’s kind of the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: How a 93-year-old B.C. senior lost $8,900 after falling victim to ‘grandson scam’

But, it’s not just phone scams that pose a problem. Seniors are also vulnerable to being taken advantage of when seeking costly services.

One couple from Ontario is hoping no other senior goes through what they call a “nightmare” scenario.

Moving within the province, Kathleen Finlay hired a moving company that advertised specifically for seniors to move all of their family’s belongings.

After reading reviews online, 65-year-old Finlay thought it was a business she could trust, but that was far from the truth.

“It was so stressful, just going back now, I’m thinking about it and I’m starting to have palpitations,” she said.

After being satisfied with the initial estimated cost the company provided her, Finlay said she was severely overcharged and had her items held hostage.

Read more: Police in N.S. charge man with fraud after buyer doesn’t land Sea-Doo

A company representative “threatened to have the police sent after me and of course, he threatened to sell our goods if I didn’t pay his inflated bill,” she said.  “Which I had to do. I didn’t have a choice.”

Story continues below advertisement

When she got her stuff back, she claims it was banged up, dirty and broken.

“I mean that is devastatingly difficult to deal with. Especially for older people.”

Now, she wants to warn others.

“This was the biggest mistake I have ever made in my life, literally, and it was a really costly mistake.”

Finlay said if something doesn’t seem right, or seems too good to be true, it probably is.

RCMP spokesperson Andrew Joyce said the agency encourages people to reach out to seniors they know, who live alone, and warn them of potential fraud.

“We urge you to speak to these people and let them know what you know.”

Click to play video: 'Seniors targeted in growing number of frauds and scams' Seniors targeted in growing number of frauds and scams
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
seniors scam tagSenior Fraud tagNova Scotia Fraud tagCanada fraud tagCanada phone scam tagNova Scotia phone scam tagScams targetting seniors tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers